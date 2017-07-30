Osinbajo orders search, rescue of abducted oil workers, lecturer in Borno

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has condemned Tuesday’s attack and abduction of oil exploration workers and members of the civilian JTF in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman to the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande on Sunday in Abuja.

Akande said the acting President commiserated with bereaved families and victims of the attack and ordered immediate search and rescue of the persons abducted.

It will be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents attacked oil workers carrying out exploration activity in the Lake Chad Basin area and members of the civilian JTF providing security for them particularly around Jibi village situated between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas of Borno state.

The attack left in its wake a number of innocent Nigerians dead with several others abducted.

According to Akande, the acting President also wished the injured speedy recovery.

He noted that the exploration activity was to open up new sources of oil for the common good of Nigerians.

NAN also recalls that after an emergency meeting with military chiefs on Thursday, the acting President issued fresh directives to the security agencies to strengthen security in Borno State to maintain strong and effective control of the situation and secure lives and property.

He commended the military for the progress already recorded in the rescue of some of the abducted persons.

He said that Osinbajo, however, ordered the continuation of search and rescue missions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abducted persons as soon as possible.

According to Akande, the acting President urged them to use all available and expedient means in the circumstances.

He added that justice would be pursued for the victims and against those who engaged in “this kind of unacceptable, criminal and terrorist conduct’’.

He also paid tribute to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their resilience, courage and bravery.

Akande said that the acting President commended the armed forces’ gallant endeavours and sacrifices toward maintaining the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country.

He eulogised the Nigerian soldiers who had paid the ultimate price in that mission and others linked to the current insurgency and gave the assurance that the welfare of the families of the soldiers would be prioritised.

Akande said Osinbajo lauded the diligence of the management and staff members of the NNPC and the lecturers/consultants from the University of Maiduguri in pursuing Federal Government’s resolve to grow the country’s current crude oil reserve base.

According to him, the Federal Government will by no means be dissuaded in potential exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Some of these extraordinarily selfless Nigerians from the NNPC and the University of Maiduguri put their lives on the line that we and generations to come will enjoy the resources of this land.

“We will never forget that sacrifice,” he quoted the acting President as saying.

Although pockets of terrorists had launched attacks recently in Borno State, the Acting President assured the people of the State, the region and indeed Nigerians of triumph.

He said,“the government is not only on top of the situation but will define the end of these atrocities by both winning the war and winning the peace in the North-East.’’ (NAN)

