Osinbajo questions Magu, IGP, DG-DSS - The Herald Nigeria

The three-man panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday to investigate the alleged recovered loot at Osborne House in Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday quizzed top government officials connected with the development.

Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was one of those interrogated.

Others who also appeared before the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led panel were the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General, Department of the State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura.

Malami and Monguno are members of the panel which President Muhammadu Buhari set up to probe the monies the EFCC recovered from an apartment in Lagos.

The panel was given two weeks to submit its report.

Last week, the commission found $43.4 million, N23 million and £27,000 in an apartment in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Academy (NIA), had said the money belong to his agency.

On Wednesday, Buhari suspended Oke alongside Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

At the end of Thursday’s meeting which took place inside Osinbajo’s office, the security chiefs refused to speak with state house correspondents.

It was only Magu who spoke briefly. He said the meeting was about assets recovery.

