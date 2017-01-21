Osinbajo receives briefings on The Gambia, other matters

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has received briefs on the situation in The Gambia as well as the happenings across the country from a number of ministers.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President, Mr Laolu Akande, stated this on his Twitter handle in Abuja on Friday.

He said the vice-president, who returned to Abuja from an official engagement in Ibadan, was updated on the latest development in The Gambia.

He said: “Vice President Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update and briefings on the situation in Gambia and also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers.’’

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated outgoing president Yayah Jammeh has stepped down.

Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down.

Jammeh has agreed to depart to Guinea Conakry on exile following last-minute intervention of some leaders in the ECOWAS sub-region.

Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president.

He was sworn-in about 5p.m. Senegalese time at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.(NAN)

