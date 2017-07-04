 Osinbajo Risks Impeachment as Senate Orders Him to Retract Statement on Appointment - The Herald Nigeria

Osinbajo Risks Impeachment as Senate Orders Him to Retract Statement on Appointment

Reports have emerged that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, might be impeached if the executive do not carry out the decisions of the Senate.

 

Also, the Senate have asked him to retract the statement he made that the National Assembly lacks the power to confirm nominations from the President.

 

Vanguard reports that they also vowed to suspend all issues relating to confirmation from the Executive until such matters of confirmation as contained in the constitution were strictly followed.

 

In addition, the Senators called on the  Acting President to follow Nigeria’s constitution and respect rejections of nominees by the Senate

 
It was gathered that the resolutions followed  a point of Order raised by Senator Ahmed Sani, APC, Zamfara West on a letter from Acting President Osinbajo on the appointment of Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director General, National Lottery Commission.

The point of Order raised arguments in the chambers.

Emma

