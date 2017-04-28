Osita Chidoka drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prisons - The Herald Nigeria

The leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous peoples of Biafra, has regained his freedom and has left Kuje Prison after he met his bail conditions.

Reports have it that the pro-Biafra activist was driven out of the court premises by a former minister of transportation, Osita Chidoka at about 6.00 pm on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s deputy senate president and Senator Abaribe played a key role in securing Nnamdi Kanu’s release from prison where he has been incarcerated since October 2015.

Dr. Ekweremadu joined a Port Harcourt-based Jewish Rabbi, Immanu-El Shalom, to perfect the bail condition for the IPOB leader. Senator Abaribe and Tochukwu Uchendu, an Abuja-based chartered accountant signed Kanu’s bail bond.

Ekweremadu was accompanied to the court premises by Abaraibe. The two senators have been involved in the process of perfecting the bail conditions for Mr. Kanu, a hugely popular Biafran secessionist activist.

In a controversial move, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, last week, ordered that three sureties, including a serving senator and a prominent Jewish religious leader should each provide N100 million and a landed property in Abuja for Kanu’s bail. She cited health reasons when granting the bail which she earlier denied.

According to news accounts, the property documents had been certified at the Abuja Geographic Information System, AGIS, before the team went to the court.

Meanwhile, there are reports that if all goes as planned, Nnamdi Kanu may be released from Kuje Prison on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Kanu’s stringent bail conditions forbid him from granting interviews while his trial is ongoing and that he must not be in a gathering of more than 10 people.

The judge, who has been slammed by IPOB and human rights activists, threatened to revoke the Biafran activist’s bail if any of her orders are flouted.

The sureties, the court said had to make available N100 million bail bond each and a landed property in Abuja.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment