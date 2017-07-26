Osogbo-born Professionals felicitate with Rasheed Bolarinwa as ACAMB’s new Secretary General - The Herald Nigeria

Osogbo-born Professionals under the aegis of the Osogbo Affairs Foundation (OSAF) has felicitated with the Head of Corporate Communications of Skye Bank Limited, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa on his emergence as the Secretary General of Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB).

In a press statement signed by the convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Steering Committee Chairman of the group, Mr. Abdulrahman Okunade, OSAF lauded ACAMB members for electing Bolarinwa as Secretary General.

The group said “Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa’s election is a confirmation of the virtues of hard work, dedication to work, commitment, passion and administrative acumen which he is generally known for.”

“While we pray for a successful tenure for him, we wish to advise him not to rest on his oars and make these sterling qualities of his to bear on the administration of ACAMB”, the group admonished.

While describing Bolarinwa as a good ambassador of Osogbo, OSAF said the multiple award-winning and seasoned public relations practitioner has the capacity to take the association to perform excellently in his new position.

“Rasheed Bolarinwa is our pride in Osogbo and Osogbo-born professionals are happy that ACAMB deemed him fit to occupy the exalted position of the Secretary General of the association. As a reputation management professional with a rich pedigree, Bolarinwa has capacity to succeed in his new responsibility.”

“His over seventeen (17) years post-qualification hands-on experience spanning journalism, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, strategic brand management, insurance, consulting and banking, certainly makes us happy and we are proud of him.”

