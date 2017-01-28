 Ostia Iheme "Pawpaw" floats record label, unveils 2 artistes - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Ostia Iheme “Pawpaw” floats record label, unveils 2 artistes

Nollywood star, Osita Iheme, popularly called Pawpaw, has finally floated his long awaited record label, Young Boss Records. And to show that he is ready to take over the music industry, the actor recently signed a mouth-watering recording deal with two young and talented artistes, Barrister Max and Charisma, who are currently dictating the pace on his fresh label.

According to Iheme, he decided to float a mega record label to help harness and empower many of the talented youths that abound in Nigeria.

“Young Boss Records is basically out to discover and empower young talents in the Nigerian music industry.

“And for now, we have discovered and are currently grooming two musically talented minds in the persons of Barrister Max and Charisma. Their separate singles, Congratulation and Lick Up are currently ruling the airwaves. We hope to discover and groom more talents in the nearest future,” he said.

One of his artistes, Max who is a practicing lawyer, said he has come to redefine standards in the nation’s saturated music industry.

