Osun bye-election: PDP’s victory evidence of unity, hard work – Makarfi

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has described the party’s success in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial bye-election as evidence of unity and hard work among its members.

Makarfi made the observation in a statement signed by the committee’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Mr Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, the winner of the bye-election held in 10 local government areas.

The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a former Senator, Mudashiru Hussein of the APC, who had 66, 116 votes.

Makarfi also said that the victory showed continued acceptance of the PDP.

“The successful outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the unity of all members of PDP in Osun.

“They buried their temporary differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of Osun.

“We are confident that the PDP remains the party to beat in elections.

“As we await the judgment of the Supreme Court, we urge all our members to unite in the interest of Nigerian,” he said.

He also congratulated Adeleke on his victory.

He also hailed the people of Osun West for voting for Adeleke and for conducting themselves peacefully during the election. (NAN)

