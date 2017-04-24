 Oyegun denies Tinubu's Influence - The Herald Nigeria

Oyegun denies Tinubu’s Influence

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun has debunked reports and insinuations that a National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu was responsible for his emergence as the ruling party’s National Chairman.

Oyegun made the remark in an interview with Vanguard while responding to a question that some people are alleging that he has not been fair to those who assisted him to emerge National Chairman of the party, especially, Bola Tinubu.

The APC Chairman insisted that everybody in the party and not a particular individual aided his emergence.

According to Oyegun, “Everybody assisted me to this position and I am grateful to all of them. The only thing is my personality and integrity; I don’t joke with these two things because they are the only currency that I have and I will defend them at any time.

“I don’t believe one particular person solely assisted me to this position, everybody assisted me and someday, the story of how I became chairman of APC will be told.

“You will then see that everybody did assist me to become National Chairman. This means that I am there for everybody. I don’t belong to any camp in the APC. I belong to all members of APC high and below.”

