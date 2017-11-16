Oyegun’s visit to Ebonyi will strengthen APC ahead of 2019 elections- Official

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi chapter, has concluded arrangement for successful hosting of the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Ebonyi on Friday.

Mr Eze Nwachukwu, the Acting Chairman of APC in Ebonyi, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki, said party members were in high spirit.

According to him, the visit will be used to strengthen the party and further expand its membership ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He explained that the party in the state would use the gains of the visit to cement and consolidate on the existing peace and unity in the party.

“Many members who have been seeing the chairman on television want to see him live, touch him, embrace him and shake hands with him.

“We will meet him one on one and discuss our challenges and see how he can use his good office to assist us and ensure that all our efforts are strengthened toward taking over power in the state in 2019.

“Our joy over the visit has no limit because the visit will not only cement and consolidate the existing peace and unity in our great party, it will also expand the membership of the party, ahead of 2019.

“Abakaliki, the state capital will stand still again for the APC national chairman who is coming with the entire members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“We will demonstrate once again just as we did few days ago during the visits of the Vice President and Mr President, that Ebonyi is indeed APC state,’’ he said.

The APC chief said that Oyegun would personally register some of the high profile former members of Ebonyi PDP who decamped to the party, led by the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi.

