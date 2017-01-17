Oyo Govt. approves 14 roads for routine maintenance

Oyo State Government has approved routine maintenance of 14 roads across the state, Mr Toye Arulogun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, has said.

Arulogun, in a statement he issued on Monday in Ibadan, said the approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting.

He explained that the state government would not relent in its infrastructural development drive and ensure good roads across the state.

The commissioner urged the citizens to avoid activities that could lead to destruction of roads in the state.

Arulogun also listed some of the roads to be affected by the routine maintenance.

They include: Beere-Oranyan-Orita Aperin road; Ogbomoso High School – Baptist High School Road, Oroki – Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo (Phase I), among others.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment