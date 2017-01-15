Oyo Govt. to empower 717 rice, cassava farmers

The Oyo State Government said it would empower 717 farmers for the production of rice and cassava to enhance food security in the state

Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Mr Oyewole Oyewumi, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The statement was signed on Sunday by Mr Toye Arulogun, the state Commissioner for information, Culture and Tourism.

Oyewumi was quoted as saying this in Ibadan at the inaugural meeting of the state’s FADAMA III Additional Financing Technical Committee.

He said the state would empower 450 cassava producers through the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme and 267 farmers in the production of rice and cassava under the FADAMA III additional financing project.

The commissioner said that the empowerment would improve economic activities in the state as well as create employment opportunities for the people.

He stressed that the FADAMA project was designed to support the farmers to increase their yield, enhance sustainable profit and boost food security in the state.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to acquire contiguous lands in order to access the fund allocated for the programme with ease.

Oyewumi appealed to members of the committee to design strategies that will assist the government in achieving its projections on the programme.

Also speaking, Prof. Adetokunbo Adekunle, Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Agriculture, said that N250,000 would be credited into beneficiary’s account to produce two hectares of cassava.

This, he said, would be done following the completion of account project opening processes with the designated bank.

Adekunle reiterated the role of agriculture in economic development, noting that the programme was aimed at elevating challenges confronting the farmers in terms of production and consumption.

He urged the farmers to be diligent and invest solely in cassava to ensure the success of the programme.

In his Remarks, Mr Bode Raji, General Manager, Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), said that the loan would be under the supervision of ACCOS.

Raji promised that the corporation would assist the farmers with necessary farm inputs.

He appealed to them to operate in line with the rules of the programme and ensure prompt payment of the loan for others to benefit. (NAN)

