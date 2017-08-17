Ozobulu Church Massacre: Alleged Target 'Bishop' Breaks Silence - The Herald Nigeria

Aloysius Ikegwuonwu popularly known as Bishop and who was alleged as the main target of the church killings which occurred on 6th August at the St Phillips Catholic church in Ozubulu, Anambra state, has spoken up regarding his association with the tragedy.

Recall that some days ago, Bishop had paid a visit to the injured members of the church who are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the state.

Bishop who lost his father in the attack was at the palace of Igwe Nnamdi Oruche, the traditional ruler of Ozubulu when Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers on Tuesday, 15th August, where he urged the traditional rulers of the land to invoke ancestral spirits to reveal those behind the massacre which led to the death of no less than 13 persons.

Sun reports that Bishop in reaction to allegations that he was one of the parties behind the attack said: “Has anybody previously brought any complaint against me for any reason. Anybody I offended should come out publicly and say it.”

He stressed that the various empowerment programs he has initiated are pointers to the fact that he is a peace loving person. He added that God has blessed him enough to help others and that people should not be envious of that. He advised those making negative statements about him to stop immediately.

It has been alleged that the attack is as a result of a drug deal that went south between Bishop, a suspected drug dealer, and another alleged drug lord, in South Africa.

