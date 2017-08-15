 Photos: Alleged Target Of Ozobulu Church Massacre, Aloysius 'Bishop' Ikegwuonu Visits Victims - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Alleged Target Of Ozobulu Church Massacre, Aloysius ‘Bishop’ Ikegwuonu Visits Victims

Following the attack on the St. Phillip’s Catholic church, Ofufe-Amakwa Ozubulu, Anambra state some days ago which was earlier reported to have been connected to a gang war between some rich men based in South Africa who donated to the building of the church, the alleged target of the gunmen who raided the church, Aloysius Ikegwuonu popularly known as Bishop has paid a visit to the victims of the attack.

Recall that gunmen were reported to have killed at least 13 persons and left about 27 others injured.

Coming after the attack which the police reported that it has arrested three top suspects who are wealthy with no significant source of income, the alleged target paid a visit to the victims.

Recall that Bishop’s father also lost his life in the attack which occurred on 6th August 2017.

See photos from the visit below:

