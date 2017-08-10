 Ozobulu Massacre: Names Of Victims Released - The Herald Nigeria

Ozobulu Massacre: Names Of Victims Released

Following the Sunday massacre of Christians at a Catholoc Church in ozobulu, Anambra state, the names of the victims has been released by the church.

The Catholic Church following the attack released the names of the members of the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State who lost their lives and others who were severely injured.

In a new statement signed by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, and released by the church Tuesday, the names of the victims were given as:

A. THOSE IN A/E

  1. Ikegwuonu Caroline

  2. Nwakile Anthonia

  3. Okoye Odinaka

  4. Okoye Patricia

  5. Isaac Chinedu

  6. Oramadike Chinagorom

  7. Oramadike Chinecherem

  8. Udegbunam Chidimma

  9. Ndulue Samuel

  10. Udegbunam Obiageli

  11. Ugochi Obiajulu

  12. Chukwueloka Chineze

  13. Oramadike Chioma

  14. Azuka Basil

  15. Oramadike Chiamaka

B. IN ICU

  1. Uchechukwu Chukwueloka

C. IN FSW

  1. Nwanya Ngozi

D. IN PAEDIATRIC SURGICAL

  1. Ngwuta Chinemelum

  2. Asomba Chukwudum

E. OBA TRAUMA CENTRE

  1. Nnudule Leonard

F. DISCHARGED

  1. Muomah Michael

  2. Oramadike Favour

THE NAMES OF DEAD VICTIMS

  1. Mr. Cyprian Ikegwuonu

  2. Mr. Hyacinth Oramadike

  3. Mrs. Cecilia Ewin

  4. Mrs. Eunice Akanigbo

  5. Mrs. Rose Okoye

  6. Mrs. Anulika Obunadike

  7. Mrs. Uchenna Obunadike

  8. Mrs. Anthonia Ufondu

  9. Miss Oluchukwu Uhelu

  10. Miss Christiana Igbeja

  11. Mrs. Udeze Pauline

  12. Mrs. Victoria Uzokwe

  13. Mrs. Florence Nweke

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar