Ozobulu Massacre: Names Of Victims Released - The Herald Nigeria

Following the Sunday massacre of Christians at a Catholoc Church in ozobulu, Anambra state, the names of the victims has been released by the church.
The Catholic Church following the attack released the names of the members of the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State who lost their lives and others who were severely injured.
In a new statement signed by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, and released by the church Tuesday, the names of the victims were given as:
A. THOSE IN A/E
- Ikegwuonu Caroline
-
Nwakile Anthonia
-
Okoye Odinaka
-
Okoye Patricia
-
Isaac Chinedu
-
Oramadike Chinagorom
-
Oramadike Chinecherem
-
Udegbunam Chidimma
-
Ndulue Samuel
-
Udegbunam Obiageli
-
Ugochi Obiajulu
-
Chukwueloka Chineze
-
Oramadike Chioma
-
Azuka Basil
-
Oramadike Chiamaka
B. IN ICU
- Uchechukwu Chukwueloka
C. IN FSW
- Nwanya Ngozi
D. IN PAEDIATRIC SURGICAL
- Ngwuta Chinemelum
-
Asomba Chukwudum
E. OBA TRAUMA CENTRE
- Nnudule Leonard
F. DISCHARGED
- Muomah Michael
-
Oramadike Favour
THE NAMES OF DEAD VICTIMS
-
Mr. Cyprian Ikegwuonu
-
Mr. Hyacinth Oramadike
-
Mrs. Cecilia Ewin
-
Mrs. Eunice Akanigbo
-
Mrs. Rose Okoye
-
Mrs. Anulika Obunadike
-
Mrs. Uchenna Obunadike
-
Mrs. Anthonia Ufondu
-
Miss Oluchukwu Uhelu
-
Miss Christiana Igbeja
-
Mrs. Udeze Pauline
-
Mrs. Victoria Uzokwe
-
Mrs. Florence Nweke