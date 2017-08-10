Ozobulu Massacre: Names Of Victims Released - The Herald Nigeria

Following the Sunday massacre of Christians at a Catholoc Church in ozobulu, Anambra state, the names of the victims has been released by the church.

The Catholic Church following the attack released the names of the members of the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State who lost their lives and others who were severely injured.

In a new statement signed by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, and released by the church Tuesday, the names of the victims were given as:

A. THOSE IN A/E

Ikegwuonu Caroline Nwakile Anthonia Okoye Odinaka Okoye Patricia Isaac Chinedu Oramadike Chinagorom Oramadike Chinecherem Udegbunam Chidimma Ndulue Samuel Udegbunam Obiageli Ugochi Obiajulu Chukwueloka Chineze Oramadike Chioma Azuka Basil Oramadike Chiamaka

B. IN ICU

Uchechukwu Chukwueloka

C. IN FSW

Nwanya Ngozi

D. IN PAEDIATRIC SURGICAL

Ngwuta Chinemelum Asomba Chukwudum

E. OBA TRAUMA CENTRE

Nnudule Leonard

F. DISCHARGED

Muomah Michael Oramadike Favour

THE NAMES OF DEAD VICTIMS

Mr. Cyprian Ikegwuonu Mr. Hyacinth Oramadike Mrs. Cecilia Ewin Mrs. Eunice Akanigbo Mrs. Rose Okoye Mrs. Anulika Obunadike Mrs. Uchenna Obunadike Mrs. Anthonia Ufondu Miss Oluchukwu Uhelu Miss Christiana Igbeja Mrs. Udeze Pauline Mrs. Victoria Uzokwe Mrs. Florence Nweke

