Ozobulu Church Massacre: Police Arrest Three Wealthy Suspects - The Herald Nigeria

Men of the Nigerian Police have days after the Ozobulu Church massacre arrested some high profile suspects in connection with the case.

Recall that last Sunday, gunmen attacked the St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State, killing 13 persons and injuring several others.

Coming after the state governor vowed to work with the police in fishing out the perpetrators of the act, the Police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, has revealed that the suspects are very wealthy but with no identifiable means of income.

Confirming the arrest, the Police spokesman further declined to reveal the identities of the arrested persons.

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Dr. Hilary Okeke, however revealed that the Church has forgiven the brains behind the attack.

Jimoh further stated that the Police will not handle the arrested suspects based on their wealth as due process will be carried out.

He added: “The arrested suspects have no identifiable means of income and they completely have no explanation as to their means of livelihood,” Jimoh told The Nation in Abuja.

“No doubt, when people do things relating to the offence of drug-running, they do not have a recognized means of livelihood.

“I would not want to say that they are ‘big men’ because anybody can claim to be big but once you commit crime, even if people in the society say you are a big man, it is the duty of the police to hold you and take you before the law. The process is not a respecter of anyone’s social standing.

“They are leading us further in our investigation into the crime. What happened was a vicious and condemnable act in a place of worship. It is criminal and reprehensible to go and attack worshippers and kill people, no matter what issue prompted any feud.

“All the perpetrators of such crimes would definitely be arrested and prosecuted. I want to assure Nigerians that whether they are in Nigeria or any other country, the Nigeria police and Interpol will get them anywhere they are.

“We will get anybody who had a hand in committing this offence; anyone who participated in any way and anyone who gives custody to the perpetrator or hides him has flouted the law. Such a person would be culpable.

“The process of the law would be firmly followed without compromise towards ensuring that we bring the criminals behind the Ozubulu incident to justice.”

