P Diddy Undergoes Third Surgery In One Year - The Herald Nigeria

American rapper, P-Diddy born Sean Combs has undergone a third surgery in the space of one year.

The 47-year-old rapper who had a bad fall in 2015 on stage while performing at the Bad Boys reunion at the BET went for his ‘final knee surgery’.

He took to his social media page to share photos which he captioned: “Just had my final knee surgery. They said I’d never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don’t take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL!’

