Paigokni community organises festival to showcase cultural heritage to yo

The Paigokni community in Paiko Local Government of Niger, is to hold a cultural festival specifically targeted at reviving and exposing its cultural values and heritage to its youths.

A statement signed by Malam Tanko Dada, Chairman, Publicity Committee of the Festival’s Organising Committee, indicated that the cultural activity would be held in Paiko, on Saturday, December 31.

“ It is the maiden cultural fiesta organised by the community; our youths do not know our rich cultural heritage and may never know if we do not organise shows to expose them (youths), to such rich history,” Dada said in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Minna.

He said that the one-day cultural fiesta would features various cultural dances and music of the Gbagi people and other tribal groups residing in the community.

Dada observed that civilisations had eroded the cultural values and traditions bequeathed by the community’s forefathers over time, and declared that the community had resolved to revive them.

“ We also intend to make the festival serve as an avenue to galvanise the old and the young towards pooling our resources together for the upliftment of the area and its people

“ We will work hard to make it an annual event to be held in Paiko; we also intend to strive to consistently improve upon it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people,” the statement said.

It said that Niger Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, would be the special guest at the event that would be chaired by Senator David Umaru.

Also expected at the event are the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Mafara, Justice Mariya Zhukogi, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk, as well as the Chairman, Paikoro Local Government, Mr John Maikarfi. (NAN)

