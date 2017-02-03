Pandemonium as MMM Admin deletes and blocks people - The Herald Nigeria

More trouble has come for participants in the MMM scheme, as one of the admins on their Facebook groups reportedly blocked and deleted many people.

Below was the message posted on the Faacebook group, MMM Nigeria Support:

“We had a traitor by the name of Emmanuel Anyaoha, an admin on the group that deleted all the administrators and blocked many people. find out from your teams who was deleted and we will unblock them. Sorry for the inconvenience. Stop messing around on this group please!!!

To become an approved admin on this group you now need to be voted in by your peers. you HAVE to be a guider to be an admin.

Fill in the form to vote for administrators.”

A top guider of the scheme, Vivian Azubuike voiced her discontent with the popular Ponzi scheme and is ready to quit. Vivian who is based in Port Harcourt publicly denounced her loyalty to the money doubling scheme on a Whatsapp group.

“Me I honestly don’t like how things are turning out and I’m going to ask for my account to be deleted,” she said.

According to her, she cannot assure anyone about something which she has no control over.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment