Panic As UNIOSUN Students Protest Incessant Disappearance Of Colleagues - The Herald Nigeria

There has been a reported breakdown of law and order around Olaiya and some streets in Osogbo as Osun State University students took to the streets to protest the incessant disappearance of their colleagues.

The protest organised by students of the university was reported to have degenerated from a peaceful one into vandalisation of properties.

Report indicate that the protest organised by the students comes hot on the heels of the disappearance of one 400 level student of Microbiology Department who was called out by a neighbour identified as Sakariyau Abdulrofiu about ten days ago and his corpse was found later.

The students who were dressed in black shirts and trousers were reported to be chanting war songs against the university and indegenes as they attacked motorists and journalists covering the protest.

Punch reports that the students further attacked the NUJ Correspondent Chapel’s office at Fagbewesa and slapped a female journalist, Seun Adesokan while rough handling others who dared to take their photographs.

