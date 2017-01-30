Papua New Guinea PM invites Trump to APEC 2018

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Peter O’Neill has invited President Donald Trump of the U.S. to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in the islands capital of Port Moresby in 2018.

O’Neill sent a letter to Trump, to welcome him to join the leaders from 20 other nations at the APEC conference to be held in November 2018.

“APEC is a forum to expand investment.

“Break down bureaucratic regulation to trade, and to confront issues that threaten our shared economic stability and security,’’ O’Neill said.

Report says former U.S. President Barack Obama attended the 2016 APEC summit in Peru.

The APEC forum was established in 1989, with a primary purpose to facilitate economic growth and prosperity in the region, with the vision of creating a seamless regional economy.

The members of the APEC are Australia, Brunei Dar, Chile, People’s Republic of China , Hong Kong, China,

Indonesia, Japan and Republic of Korea.

Others are Malaysia, Mexico , New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, The Philippines, Russia, Singapore.

Chinese Taipei, Thailand, The United States and Viet Nam.(Xinhua/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment