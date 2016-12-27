Para-Athletics: Paralympic gold medallist, Onye may quit sport “truck pushing’’

Apparently disappointed by the Federal Government’s inability to accord a befitting reception to the Paralympians for winning laurels at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, gold medallist, Lauretta Onye, may quit sport.

In spite of winning medals and hoisting the country’s flag at different international championships, Onye says she is not proud to be called a Nigerian para-athlete.

Onye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that she was tired of representing the country that did not appreciate her determination and patriotism.

“I am extremely angry with sports issues in this country; it seems that the government is not concerned about what happens to athletes.

“I train without the help of the government; I attend international competitions and win medals for the country because I love Nigeria.

“But, I have had enough because there is nothing to show that my country loves me after what I have achieved. I am not proud of my country.

“When I win laurels, my name and that of Nigeria is called, the national anthem is sung and this to me is patriotism,’’ she said.

NAN reports that Onye won a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil with a throw of 8.40m, thereby becoming a world record holder in the F40 Shot put class.

She won a gold medal and the only medal for the country at the 2015 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Para-athletics Championships in Doha.

Onye, 32, said that people mocked her when she walked in the streets, not because of her stature but for having nothing to show for her achievements.

“As an Olympian and two-time world record holder, people tell me that I am supposed to be driving my own car, when they see me on the streets, they mock me to my face.

“Therefore, I have made up my mind to stop going for training because there is no need to continue with what is not appreciated, I cannot be wasting my time,’’ she said.

The Imo-born Achondroplasia athlete, when asked about her participation in the 2017 International Paralympics Committee (IPC) World Para-athletics Championships, said she was not interested.

“Do you know how long I have been enduring; it is not easy to go for training virtually five days in a week for a year without any assistance?

“Do you know how it feels like to be a champion who cannot boast of anything? I choose not to look at my disability by engaging myself meaningfully.

“This time, I will rather be a truck pusher than be a super star for nothing. I am not interested in participating at the 2017 IPC World Championships either,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the 2017 IPC World Para-athletics Championships are scheduled for July 14 to July 23 in London.

Achondroplasia is a short-limbed dwarfism, according to the IPC classification. Athletes are grouped under classes T40 (track events) and F40 (field events).

The maximum height of 145cm is required for male athletes and 140cm for female athlete.

If such trend continues, the country will continue to lose many of its talented athletes, thereby making it hard to win laurels at international paralympic competitions. (NAN)

