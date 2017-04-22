 My Partner Is Not Allowed To Do This - Singer, Niniola - The Herald Nigeria

My Partner Is Not Allowed To Do This – Singer, Niniola

Nigerian singer, Niniola, born Niniola Apata who dropped several hits for her fans in the past year has opened up on her relationship status and something she does not joke around with.

The ‘Akara Oyibo’, ‘Maradona’ crooner revealed that she is in a relationship, adding that her man is not allowed to do some things.

Chief of what the singer’s partner is not allowed to do is make her choose between her relationship and music career.

Speaking during a chat with Saturday Beats, she said: “I am currently in a relationship but my partner dares not tell me to choose between him and my career because he knows he would lose out.”

