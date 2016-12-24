Pastor Adeboye Commends Fayose's Boldness In Defending Ekiti People - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E. A. Adeboye has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for his boldness and willingness to take risks in order to protect the people of his state.

The RCCG General Overseer made this known at the Ewi of Ado’s palace where he was received by the monarch, Oba Rufus Adejugbe and the state governor.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye during the meeting which is a part of his tour of the country for the church’s “Let’s-go-a-fishing” Evangelism programme said: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected.”

He continued: “You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows.

“I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.

“We wish all other governors who stand for their people, defend their people, and know when to say enough is enough, success, and we thank God for their lives.”

The cleric further urged other governors to emulate the Ekiti State governor in defending their people.

