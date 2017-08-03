Video: Popular Pastor Caught In The Act With Pregnant Sister-In-Law - The Herald Nigeria

A popular pastor has fallen into temptation and has been caught in the act.

The Kenyan pastor was reported to have been caught pants down and in the act with his pregnant sister-in-law.

According to a social media user who shared the story online, the pastor was caught and humiliated on the streets as he scuffled for safety.



The video of the raunchy pastor has however made it online and has gone viral.

The pastor in the video is seen pleading for forgiveness after he was caught in the act and was being disgraced by a woman suspected to be his wife.

The wife also seemed to have invited journalists to prove a point and expose the raunchy man of God.

Watch video below:

