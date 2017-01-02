Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Releases 2017 Prophecies - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senior Pastor of Believers Love World, Rev. Dr Chris Oyakhilome has released some prophecies for the year 2017.

The cleric who predicted that the year 2017 will be a year of luxuriant growth, significant attainment and a year of persistent productivity, further stated that the year will be graced with flourishing ventures.

His prophecies for the new year are:

1. This Year has been seen from recent years and also the present time of the age. He said wickedness is on the high rise, that even Al-Qaeda had to disassociate itself from ISIS due to the very nefarious acts committed by the terrorist groups. Pastor Chris said but this Year, God has decided to equip His kids more to be able to win more souls to God’s Kingdom. He said this Year is full of many notable personalities being won to God.

2. This Year was going to see God’s Children come out nourished even in the midst of seemingly difficult times.

3. Pastor Chris pointed out that the gospel would go places this Year, places of seeming horrors and turbulence and he pointed out that the more wicked the Devil gets this Year, God has decided to even be much more gracious by increasing the grace on His children.

The Christ Embassy Senior pastor further warned Nigerians against the uprising of great wickedness in the country adding that Christians need to stay in line with God and intercede on the nation’s behalf.

