Pastor D.K Olukoya Releases 40 Powerful Prophecies For 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, MFM, Dr. D.K. Olukoya has released some prophecies for the year 2016.

The prophecies were released by the man of God to usher in the new year.

Dr. D.K. Odukoya, who themed the year 2017: “My Year of Indisputably Victory and Uncommon Deliverance,” from the bible passage, Proverbs 11 vs 21 and Number 32 vs 23 cautioned Nigerians against sin, adding that it is addictive.

He also noted that a sinner in one aspect of his life is an overall sinner.

He proceeded to highlight the categories of Christians in 2017 as:

“Human beings will be divided into three categories as:

A. Salt

B. Sugar

C. Acid.”

The MFM General Overseer added that, “God want you to manifest as the salt of earth. Too many Christians are failing to this. Be the salt of the earth.

*Salt preserves

* Salt flavours

* Salt penetrate

* Salt walks quietly and cleanses

* Salt has value

* Salt holds water

* Salt heals and it retaliates when necessary.

You can fill your self with sugar and it will hurt you but salt persists.”

The prophecies released are:

1. Don’t hate anyone. It’s like digging the grave.

2. A year of confused noises and meaningless storms.

3. There will be heavenly final whistle to those attacking God’s people.

4. A year of fighting between the roads and the road users.

5. A year of creditable and fighting battle.

6. A year of disgrace of international serpent and scorpions.

7. A year of triumph and incredibly victory and seventh means victory.

8. A year of fanatics new beginning for many people.

9. When the salt will attack on the owner of the salt.

10. All those who are involved with corruption will suffer it.

11. A year of givers and uncommon blessing for them that give.

12. This year many foundational problems will expire.

13. A year of divine delivery.

14. A great and intense confrontation between children of God and children of darkness but the Children of God shall prevail.

15. A year of great confrontation between immortality and morality.

16. A year of great challenge and also, achievement for those who are ready to fight the good fight of faith.

17. A year of extra victory.

18. A year of redemption for many lands that are in contend.

19. A year of breakthrough for those who are fishers of men.

20. A year heaven will honour prayer targeted to victory.

21. A no noise year monitor by slapping angels.

22. A year were the last laugh.

23. A year a lot of prayers are needed for nations that show no respect for the Bible.

24.A year where those who deeply love the Lord will not be moved by the political things.

25. If you have sow into the things of lord blessings will follow you.

26. A year of angel of blessing.

27. God will beginning to raise powerful young ministers since the Adults have failed God.

28. Serious prayers to avoid unprecedented commotion on the earth, manifestation through earthquake, hurricanes, etc.

29. A year of double edge vengeance.

30. A year to restructure spiritual revival or persistent.

31. A year where warfare mentality is a prerequisite for survival.

32. Under obedience will attract serious heaven consequences.

33. The year of very deep sorrow for the wicked.

34. A year where when many that are mock will rejoice.

35. A year of satanic recruitment to cage young girls teenagers,serious prayers are needed.

36. A year of great awaken and a year of great shaking.

37. A year of showers of blessings that will change story.

38. A year of aggressive sex demonic and pervasiveness.

39. A very bad year for fornication and adultery

40. Very rough year of Jonah Christians.”

The cleric further gave out ten keys to survival in the new year, He said:

“1. Leave a holy life. Without holiness will not see the Lord.

2. You must stop unbelief. It is snatching.

3. Have a goal. Without goal, life becomes dull. Say no to laziness.

4. Be persistent. The ability to take a repeated action to over one’s obstacles.

5. Always seek divine directive. Motto: Is there any word from the Lord?

6. Be filled with the Holy Ghost.

7. Disengage your self from unprofitable friends.

8. Be generous towards God.

9. Locate your weakness and address them.

10. Become a prayer and a Bible addict.

Working scriptures:

1. Psalm 18:37

2. Isaiah 29:8

3. Luke 4:18

