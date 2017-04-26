Pastor Introduces Miracle Pregnancy Test That Reveals Paternity of Baby - The Herald Nigeria

A preacher of Malawian descent by the alias, Prophet Major One, whose real name is Shepard Bushiri, says he has invented a pregnancy test kit that helps women determine the real fathers of their unborn children.

He made the revelation during an interview on Mpumalanga FM on Tuesday, Malawi Voice reported.

In a recording of the interview posted online, Major One explains that anointed tests by him will help the female members of his church and his numerous female followers to know the man responsible for their pregnancy.

The preacher also acknowledged that female members of his church have issues with staying faithful to a partner, emphasising that they need the pregnancy test kit because they are sleeping around without protection and with spiritual husbands, as well.

He said: “Instead of prophesying about men who made them pregnant, they can just use my accurate anointed pregnancy test. I speak the Word to those pregnancy test. The power of God will get in, they use my tests and God does something.”

He also warned about the terrors of invisible men known as “spiritual husbands” that stalk ordinary people’s houses, sleeping with both men and women. These spiritual husbands cause horror and agony in people’s lives, including causing supernatural pregnancies.

