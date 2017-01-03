Pastor Joshua Iginla Releases 72 Shocking Prophecies For 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senior pastor of the Set Man of Champions Royal Assembly has released some shocking prophecies for the new year.

Reeling out the 72 prophecies for the new year, Pastor Joshua Iginla said there will be pressure on the president to sack the Central Bank Bank of Nigeria’s governor.

The prophecies as released by the cleric are:

1 In 2017, I see more pressure on his excellency, Mr president to sack the incubent CBN Governor. It will take divine Grace for him to remain in that office.

2. Senator Saraki. The Senate president should not think that the trials are over. I see more storm and trials that will take a new turn from his enemies and political distractor. They will scheme for his removal. He should be very careful because I see much betrayal of promise. They might backstab him. I see promises made in the secret to him that will not be kept. He should pray that the people in his camp should not see the storm overwhelming him, thus leaving him in the storm.

3 The hardsip and poverty in Nigeria will increase. Mr president will do all he can in his power to reshuffle some of his cabinet in order to rescue issues but because his administration has more enemies than friends, they will frustrate all his efforts. However, I see a light at the end of the tunnel but it will not free us from this hardship. Rather , it will increase, it will be strong but I have good news for you, those who know their God will be exempted.

4 I see a part in this country that the military will move swiftly to rescue because of the crisis that will come out of there. it will be like a tail of crocodile slapping the water. It is between 2018 – 2019 that this crisis will blow but in 2017, we will see a symptom of it splashing the water. Sensitive crisis from one part of the nation that needs the current administration to be sensitive and pray about it.

5 I see the issue of flood resuming. I see heavy down pour. I see some of the corruption that has been there over 2 years ago to curb such flood will be exposed because this will affect a lot of buildings.

6 Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Kaduna, Adamawa and Plateau should pray against serious attack like herdsmen, terrorism, radical extremist and religious attacks which will increase but God will give us Victory.

7. The dollar exchange rate will rise up above 600. It will go up.

8 – His Excellency, Mr President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.

9 There will be serious attempt to frustrate the Vice President . This attempt will be so strong. There are some cabals that will want him out of the seat. This attempt would not just be by political measures but an attempt through striking of his life as well. He should pray and be careful but the Lord will keep him.

10 The Churches in Nigeria will go through serious persecution. Some major ministries will receive serious court judgement that will be unfavourable but God will keep such ministries. There will be strong persecution. Lets Pray to God to keep the church in Nigeria. God spoke to me and said this is the time Nigeria should be ever united as it has been in the history of the country because what is ahead of us, one cannot fight. It will take measures of too many people connecting with heart and mind to fight.

11 The current government will prevail so much over the issue of Boko Haram but it will not die. Rather, it will take a new dimension. It will worsen but at the tail end between 2017 – 2018, most especially 2018, that’s when we will get the victory better on the issue of Boko haram.

13 I see another monster that will be created before the end of this regime meant to distract the incumbent President and his crew. Just as Boko haram was a distraction to the previous Government. I see another distraction that is coming. It will be stronger than what we heard about. That’s why we should continue to pray not to continue going from one circle of battle to the other.

13 The agitation of Biafra will take another turn. Pray so that this time it should not be bloody. We should pray for Kanu Nnamdi, the biafra leader, because I see an health challenge and I see bitterness and agitation from thissame region he is coming from. And I pray the current admistration is very sensitive over the case of Nnamdi Kanu because what I see is not too good. May the Lord keep Nigeria. Will he come out? Yes! How will he come out? I can’t really tell. I see it as something divine. I don’t see legal issue as a means of removing him from there.

14 I keep repeating this prophecy for the past three years and I’m still repeating it. There is a great man of God whose candle light has finished. There’s nothing we can do about it. This is an home calling to glory and I keep saying this. God said I should re-echo it. This is an important but sensitive minister in the body of Christ. His candle light has gone down but is living by Extra grace. I still see this same prophecy in 2017. I pray God will show mercy and grace on him.

15 We should pray against another terrorist attack in Abuja. God will avert it!

16 A former president and great man should pray to cross this year 2017 to the next year.

17 The clamour for his Excellency, Mr president, to come back in 2019 will be very high. Buhari should be very careful. There’s a lot of judases around him. They are only digging his grave for him unknowingly. He should be very careful.

18 I see a shake in the Government. I see new ministers coming in.

19 The governor of Rivers state will suffer a lot of political persecution but it will not stop what God is about to do.

20 The Lord spoke to me and said what Amaechi was to the ex-president is what Ayo Fayose will become to President Buhari in this regime. The same persecution that Amaechi gave the previous Government is the same persecution Fayose will give Buhari. He should not be underestimated because I see him making a move that may result in revolution.

21 Rivers and Ekiti state Governors should be very careful. There will be attempt even over their lives. I don’t know by which party but that’s what I saw.

22 I see a governor that will narrowly escape death. God will keep him. Infact, he will have to go to the house of God thanksgiving.

23 APC has served its purpose. In 2017, the party will begin to see major Cracks and before 2019 there’s a powerful party that will merge out and will form strong alliance in 2017. It will become solid in 2018. APC has served it’s purpose. It’s like a piece of paper thrown away after being used. APC has served its purpose. A new party that will take Nigeria to the next level will rise up and I don’t know how but I see this party consisting of members of the ruling party and opposition party fusing together causing what I call unwanted diffusion that will lead to a future catastrophe but before it, there is going to be calm on the nerves of Nigerians. Even the new party that will come in is like joining petrol and Kerosine together and mixing it up with water.

24 I’m sorry to say this but it is what I Saw. Nigeria will continue to have old faces ruling this country. They will keep circulating powers among themselves. The faces we will be seeing won’t be really new. They will keep changing from one regime to another till 2031.

25. In 2031, I see a face rising up that will take Nigeria to where we ought to be. He is a true David we should look up to. A strong, vibrant, intelligent leader and a bridge maker. By this time, 3 major political fathers who caused change in this generation would have gone to glory.

26. God said there are some cabals he’s going to call to glory before the true David emerge.

27. I saw a mighty hand sweeping Nigeria. What I saw was a golden fork sweeping but it took time to gather the dirt. It took sometime that is the space of time I saw in my vision

28. In 2035, there will be a strong female politician that will rise. She will become very strong, fearless, confrontational and she will be a running mate. That’s a vice president position.

29. Between 2039 – 2051, Nigeria will have a female President that will turn the country in another dimension.

30. The tension in 2019 will be worse than 2015 election. We must pray against military intervention, please let’s pray as it can be averted.

31. We must pray against cancellation of results after election in 2019.

32. I see the seat of an African leader empty because of death.

33. Some politicians are agitating to rule forever. As long as they are on the seat, there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Hear what God said about them. He said ‘ Is it not the living that will rule? The dead body can’t rule.

34. I see thick dark cloud over sokoto. Please pray for sokoto state in 2017.

35. Pray for the aviation industry. I saw thick dark cloud on one of the airlines. I pray and I cancel such aircraft crash in Jesus name.

36. There will be some cabal in the ruling party that will move the motion to remove the National chairman of the ruling party. They will pass vote of no confidence against him. They will cry and criticise him more. It will be very strong just as it happened in PDP , It will happen in APC. I see the seat of the national ruling party leader shaking before the next election.

37. Buhari will do his best to move Nigeria forward but all his best will be thwarted by the enemies of Nigeria. It is not about Buhari, it is about some cabals who are enemies of Nigeria. Though we have angels sitting at the helms of affairs, if this cabal don’t die, Nigeria will remain in a cage.

38. There will be mass loss of Job most especially in the banking industry. There will be lot of retrenchment.

39. The budget of 2017 will suffer a lot of strong set back in terms of implementation. It is like the spirit will be willing but the flesh will be weak

40 I see a particular deputy governor taking over from a governor. I can’t tell the circumstances that led to this, we should pray.

41 I see a strong terrorist attack in form of chemical weapon against a country in Europe and especially the attack will be carried out on a school. I see children dying helplessly. I pray God will deliver and avert it in Jesus name.

42. There will be strong assassination attack against the pope but God will deliver him. The pope will try to bring peace between so many nations that lack peace and he will make major achievements mostly in his peace agenda.

43 America : I see the new president approaching the helm of affair with radical apporach. The American-China relationship will go sour. It will go bitter, cold and that will so much affect a lot of things in some areas in America. So many dirty deals of the past regime will be exposed by the current regime.

44. There will be attempt to attack the incoming president of America but God will preserve him.

45 I see some American political elite that will maintain political division and this will affect the performance of the new president. They will not share some of his views and as a result of that, the division will be so strong that it will be evident.

46. The conflict between the USA and China will erupt and it will slow the wheel of progress for both Nations.

47. There will be an alliance between the USA and Russia and the discussion which will not go down with some political elite and that’s why I said it will slow the wheel of Progress

48. The new style of the new American president will weaken the attack of terrorist in some other parts of the world. It will be so strong and the signal will be so strong and there will be major breakththrough than the Obama’s regime

INDIA :

49. I see a serious escalating conflict between China and India over the nothern border of Kashmir.

50. There will be a great revival in the Nation of India and 6 major prophets will rise up in India that will cause major changes in terms of Christian revival in the nation of India. Christianity in India will soon be a wide fire catching all over and it will be accepted and move forward than ever before.

51. I see the government of India having a strong alliance with 3 powerful Nations in 2017. I see it so very strong.

52. I see a train accident that will be averted but some people will still die. The hazard will not be as intended by the enemies.

53. The political environment in India will be tensed and I see the ruling party holding to power.

CHINA :

54. The economy will be very strong, viable, and it will overtake others economically .

55 China will become a strong threat to world powers mostly of the number one one world powers.

56. Between 2018 and 2021, China will be at the top of the chart because of what God showed me.

57. There are some super powers we have now that are very strong but will lose the position. Its not as a result of failure but because there’s a shift taking place in th realm of the spirit.

58. China should pray against plane crash. I avert it in Jesus Name.

GHANA : 59. Alot of past leaders will go to Jail and the new president will be celebrated for just 6 months and after that he will become unpopular.

60. Ghana will soon experience the same challenge like Nigeria. What is happening in Nigeria will be duplicated in Ghana. The new president will do well but his enemies will be more than his intention. I pray for God’s speedy intervention.

FRANCE :

61. There will be relative peace from the first quarter of the year but I still see a co-ordinated attack that will still come inside the Nation’s capital. I cancel it now!

62. In france the election will be tough and strong because of some internal rancour. They should pray to sustain their position, because I see the opposition party pushing the ruling party from the helm of affair.

GAMBIA :

63. There will be strong revolution that will take place. I see strong military intervention . God says they should pray against bloodshed.

64 There will be a lot of political dramas. It will cause lot of lives. It will be one that has never be seen. It will become news everywhere.

ZAMBIA :

65. The economy will still be struggling to pickup. The president will do all his best to drag it up and I see it having a steady balance in 2018.

66 : One of the serving ministers should pray to cross to 2018 because I see an attack over his life. God will preserve you in Jesus name.

67. A lot of people from the opposition party will form alliance and collapse themselve into the ruling party and will try to give the incumbent President support.

68. The president should pray over his health. It will be a major challenge througout his regime but God will still keep him. There’s is no grace for him to come back after this regime because I see lot of judas and funny people that will advise him to return back. He shouldn’t adhere because there is no grace. Have said it before, Zambia president please watch.

CAMEROUN :

69. The government should watch over the border because I see the influx of boko haram entering into the country. They should pray so that Cameroun should not be at the receiving end of what we are chasing from Nigeria.

70. The crisis between The English and French speaking parts will worsen but God will bring peace.

71 The president of Cameroun should pray for his health. I see him going overseas for an health treatment. I pray God keeps him.

RUSSIA :

72. The Nation of Russia will have good relationship with USA. Between 2017 – 2018, there will be a relationship Crack between the Russian president and USA president. It will grow sour and become strong. It will become the battle of Ego. It will be like a Lion and Tiger battle.

Russia will wax stronger despite any kind of sanctions

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment