Pastor Kumuyi Makes Powerful Predictions About Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church has on Sunday expressed hopes for the nation and the president in the year 2017.

The Deeper Life Bible Church General Superintendent in his message on Sunday noted that God will show the president, Muhammadu Buhari the best way to navigate the country out of its current economic challenges in the coming year.

Pastor Kumuyi voiced his hopes while speaking with newsmen after playing host to the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa and some other members of the house.

Kumuyi said: “We talk of the hours of recession, difficulty, distress and all that, but God is granting us His promises. We are not going to carry over our problems.

“We pray and believe that the Lord will answer.”

He added: “As you will see, as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover of our problems. God will give solutions to the problems of our lives, families, communities, the state and our nation.”

