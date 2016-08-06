Pastor Rapes Church Member’s Daughter During Prayer Session

A pastor and General Overseer of a church in Asaba, Delta state has been arrested over the rape and defilement of a 7-year-old.

The victim was the daughter of a church member who the pastor lured to come and see him under the pretense of a prayer session, reports The Punch.

Delta State’s police command spokesperson, Mrs. Celestina Kalu, said the suspect’s church was along Ibusa Road, Koka, Asaba.

During the fabled prayer session, the little girl was raped. She didn’t keep the incident to herself and reported the matter to her parents. The parents swung into action taking the girl to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, where it was confirmed that she had been raped after the discovery of bruises in her private part.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the police who investigated the matter. Upon conclusion, the pastor was arrested and under interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

