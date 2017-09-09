American Pastor T.D. Jakes has been revealed to be of Igbo descent after tracing his roots back to the ancient Kingdom.

This was revealed by the wife of House on the Rock church Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin in a Facebook post.

T.D. Jakes was presented with a gift commemorating the event of his Igbo reveal by Pastor Paul and Pastor Ifeanyi.

This is what she wrote on her Facebook page; “Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop T.D. Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from. It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of NIGERIA, OUR HERITAGE…OUR COMMONWEALTH. Welcome home!

OKEOSISI – Umunne gi na asi gi nno”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment