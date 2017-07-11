Patience Jonathan Alleges EFCC assassination plot - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience Jonathan, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of sending assassins after her.

Alleging that she that she had survived two of such attempts, Mrs Jonathan urged the House of Representatives to quickly intervene before the EFCC would succeed in the alleged plot to eliminate her.

In a letter written by her lawyers, Granville Abibo (SAN) & Co, Mrs. Jonathan said, “There have been assassination attempts, at least twice, between February and April, 2017, against our client ostensibly by the operatives of the EFCC along the Yenagoa-Mbaima Road, Bayelsa State, in furtherance of its unlawful actions against the former first family.”

According to The PUNCH, The wife of the former Pesident also claimed that the anti-graft agency had bugging her telephone lines, adding that agents of the commission had been sending threatening text messages to her.

She said, “The EFCC and its agents have repeatedly bugged the personal telephones of our client and her relations through its many operatives and has inundated her with numerous threatening calls and text messages.”

She also alleged that she had been intimidated by other agencies of the government such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service had intimidated her, stating that officials of the agency had stormed her hotel–Aridolf Jo Resort Wellness and Spa Limited and vandalized properties.

She further alleged that the FIRS bank accounts belonging to herself, some of her relatives as well as NGOs which she said were only carrying out charity work for the benefit of Nigerians.

In response, the NDLEA indicated that the allegations leveled by the former first lady were untrue, misleading and spurious

The spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, refused to react to the allegations levelled against the commission by Mrs. Jonathan when he was contacted on the telephone on Monday.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment