24 years old French Midfielder, Paul Pogba could be out for weeks after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury, Jose Mourinho said.

On Tuesday, Manchester United returned to the UEFA Champion’s League with a fine start, defeating FC Basel 3-0 with goals from Marouane fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Newly Captained Paul Pogba enjoyed just 18 minutes of open play before he was assisted off the pitch due to a suspected left hamstring injury. Marouane came on as the substitute played after which he delivered a powerful header to open the score line.

The 24 year old Golden boy was reported to have left Old Trafford on crutches.

“I don’t know what the severity of the injury is at the moment but from experience, such a muscular injury prevents play for a few weeks” Mourinho told MUTV.

The injury is also a cause for alarm to his national team as France is scheduled to play in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on October 7.

Mourinho ruled out the Midfielder for the clash with Everton this weekend, he listed his midfield options; Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic.

“Paul Pogba is going to be a massive miss and hopefully we can get him fit as soon as possible” said Rashford.

The teenage English Winger said the United’s strong squad would help them cope without Pogba.

Rashford added “If we want to be champions we have to play every game to win. The game against Everton is going to be difficult; they are a really strong team”.

Rashford spoke on the rotation between himself and fellow winger Anthony Martial.

“I think the competition is always positive competition because we’re improving each other every day when we’re in training and in the games we’re pushing each other more and more” Rashford said.

