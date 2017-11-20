PDP, APC, APGA mourn Ekwueme

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, have expressed grief over the death of former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

In separate reactions, the political parties described Ekwueme’s demise as monumental loss to Nigeria and humanity.

In its statement by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Chief Don Ubani, in Umuahia on Monday, PDP recalled the contributions of the late statesman in the emergence and growth of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“It is with rude shock that PDP in Abia, received the sad news about one of the originators of the party in Nigeria.

“We recall and appreciate the untiring roles Ekwueme played in order to nurture and advance democracy in Nigeria, especially the risk he took to retrieve power from the military.

“It was an engagement that boldly gave rise to the formation of PDP in 1998 and the eventual return of democratic governance to Nigeria in 1999,” the party added.

It extended its condolences to Ekwueme’s widow, Beatrice, his family, the people of Oko, people and government of Anambra and the Federal Government over the loss.

Similarly, Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, recounted the rare qualities of the deceased, saying that he brought intellectualism into Nigeria’s political space.

“He was an epitome of change, transparency and honesty in governance, which APC represents,” Nwamkpa said.

He described Ekwueme as a man of proven integrity, “who proved that a politician can earn legitimate wealth through professionalism.

“His integrity was put to test when he was arrested and detained in 1984, when the military ousted Alhaji Shehu Shagari-led administration, but he was later acquitted and released unconditionally, when no fraud was traced to him,” Nwamkpa added.

On his part, Chairman of APGA in the state, Mr Austin Ehiemere, said “it is a national loss.

“Ekwueme was a great nationalist, a detribalised Nigerian and a renowned, astute and glamorous politician of contemporary times.

“Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, the leading role he played during the transition from military rule to the present democratic governance.”

“Nigeria and Nigerians will miss him,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

