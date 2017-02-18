PDP Crisis: Ali Modu Sheriff's Is A Victory For Buhari - FFK - The Herald Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation in the country, Femi Fani Kayode has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members to lave the political platform for the announced leader of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Femi Fani-Kayode expressed his concerns over the ruling of the Court of Appeal which ruled in favor of Ali Modu Sheriff and against Ahmed Makarfi as the party’s chairman.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets alleged that a victory for Ali Modu Sheriff is one for the president, Muhammadu Buhari who is from major opposition party, All Progressive Congress.

Fani-Kayode took to his social media page to write:

“The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari.”

He continued: “The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.

“First we will appeal the C of A ruling to the Supreme Court. Then on monday we will have a PDP caucus meeting and decide what to do next.”

