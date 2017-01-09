PDP Defectors Are 'Food Is Ready' Politicians, Saboteurs - Ex Aviation Minister - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka on Sunday reiterated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim the presidency in 2019, noting that Nigeria will fare better under the party.

He further condemned the attitude of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party who had defected to other political parties in Anambra state.

He said their act was condemnable because their only reason for doing so was because the PDP lost the presidential election last year.

He described such people as lacking in character, principles and ideology.

He said, “I call them ‘food is ready’ politicians. They lack character, they lack principles, they lack ideology. They are saboteurs.”

The ex-minister stated this at his Obosi country home in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state while receiving Obosi PDP town ward executive members who paid him a courtesy

call.

He noted that inconsistency was the bane of solid career in politics.

He said PDP losing a presidential election was not like losing a war.

He said, “We have lost something bigger than this as Ndigbo. We lost the war and moved on. Why should we now lose a presidential election and suddenly became beggars, gallivanting from one political party to another seeking for survival. This is not the character of the Igbo, this is not our style.

“We are known for our resilience, we are known for our resourcefulness, the Igbo are focused.”

He enjoined the PDP members in the area to remain steadfast and committed to the party as according to him “the future is bright”.

He reminded his audience the role of a former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, in the formation of the PDP, describing Anambra state as the ancestral home of the party.

The ex-minister said “In 2018 we shall take back the Anambra state government house. APGA is a franchise of the PDP in Anambra state; the franchisor, the former governor of the state , Mr Peter Obi is now with us in PDP, therefore the franchise given to APGA by us has expired, so we will take over the government house that rightly belongs to us.

“In 2019, we shall change the change (APC) and take back the seat of power in Abuja. Nigeria will always be better under PDP.

“PDP represents free enterprise, PDP represents freedom to the people, PDP represents buoyant economy, PDP represents joy and happiness on the faces of all and sundry, irrespective of their tribe or creed.”

Speaking, the PDP Obosi town ward chairman, Mr Victor Agbanusi thanked Chidoka for always being around to encourage them, adding that they would continue to give him their support.

