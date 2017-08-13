PDP extends Makarfi’s tenure by 4 months

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday extended the tenure of its Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee by four months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure extension, which is effective from Saturday, was one of the resolutions of the party at its Non-Elective National Convention held in Abuja.

The caretaker committee was constituted on May 21, 2016 at the party’s National Convention in Port Harcourt, after the dissolution of the Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led National Working Committee.

Its mandate was to organise an elective convention within 90 days, but the tenure was extended by 12 months in another convention in Port Harcourt on Aug. 17, 2016 following leadership crisis that engulfed the party.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who moved the motion for the new extension, said that it would enable the committee to organise an elective convention that would produce elected national leaders of the party.

The motion which was seconded by a former governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, was unanimously adopted by the convention delegates.

The delegates also ratified the dissolution of the factional executive committees of the party in Anambra, and authorised Makarfi’s committee to set up a caretaker committee in the state.

The motion on the Anambra issue was moved by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, and in adopting it, the delegates mandated the national caretaker committee to organise congresses at all levels in the state as soon as possible.

Also ratified at the convention was the dissolution of executive committees of the party in Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Ogun, Kwara, Osun and Lagos, and fresh congresses were ordered to be in the states within three months.

The delegates agreed that the crises in the states should be resolved within the period but prior to the congresses.

The convention also ratified and reaffirmed the election of the party’s executive committees in zones and states where congresses were successfully conducted.

The motion on this was moved by Prof. Jerry Gana and supported by Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. (NAN)

OBE/OPI/OPI

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment