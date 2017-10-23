PDP holds ward congress in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun on Sunday conducted its ward congress across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The congress was held in the 332 wards of the state.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the exercise in some wards in Osogbo, Olorunda and Ifelodun Local Government Areas reports that it was peaceful.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, a former governor of Benue, Mr Gabriel Suswan, who is the Chairman of a five-member panel that conducted the congress, said the process was a unifying factor for the party.

“Today’s ward congress is a solid foundation-laying for the party in the state, and if the party can get it right now, then we can win the 2018 governorship election in the state.”

Suswan said with what he saw in the state during the congress, members of the party were now more united.

He also urged people of the state to support PDP to win the governorship election.

Also speaking, a member of the party’s caretaker committee in the state, Mr Bamidele Salami, said the congress was conducted in all the wards in the state except in Ede North and Ede South areas of the state.

Salami said that PDP leaders in the two local government areas were trying to resolve ‘ some issues ‘ which. according to him, will be resolved amicably.

