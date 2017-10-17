Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has vowed never to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was what he told journalists after he met with the National Caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, behind-closed-doors.

The meeting was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, which lasted for one hour.

The parley, whose agenda is unknown, took place at the Green Legacy Hotel and Resort, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta.

The former president said, “I will never return to the PDP, just like a dog would never return to its vomit.”

“But Nigeria is my passion until death do us part. And anything that concerns Nigeria, the good of Nigeria, you’d see my involvement.

Speaking further, the former Nigerian leader reiterated that good governance and democracy will only thrive in Nigeria, when there is a solid ruling government and vibrant opposition party in place.

According to him, no government or party in power will get away with impunity if there is strong opposition party in the country, adding democracy will equally wax stronger under such condition.

He said, “I have said that publicly before and I will say that again. For our democracy to thrive and to continue to be strong, we need a strong party in government and strong party in opposition. It has to be that way, otherwise the party in government will get away with impunity and that is not good for democracy.

When asked what was discussed at the meeting which lasted for about two hours, the former president simply told journalists that Makarfi was in Abeokuta just to greet him as a former colleague.

“So, chairman has come to greet me and I greet am. So, now that we have greeted ourselves, chairman will be going. You, gentlemen and ladies of the press can now go and leave the chairman alone”, Obasanjo said in pidgin English.

