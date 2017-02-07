PDP leadership remains focus irrespective of distractions –Makarfi

The leadership of the PDP will not be distracted from its commitment to reposition the party for better performance in the future, Sen. Ahmed Markarfi, Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, has promised.

Makarfi made the promise on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the forum of PDP state chairmen.

He said that the leadership of the pary was committed to reunite the party and make it stronger, especially after the leadership challenge the party was going through.

“We know where we are heading and no matter the distraction, we will not agree to look different directions.

“When you are running and somebody is holding your gown, don’t waste your time trying to rescue it; if you have scissors cut it.

“When you reach the destination you can have a complete new gown to wear.

“So, that is the way we are going. I still believe that at the end of the day PDP will be solid and the internal crisis will be solved,’’ Makarfi said.

The caretaker chairman expressed confidence that the judiciary would do justice to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

While commending the chairmen for their contributions to the party, Makari urged them to make the PDP active in their states by holding regular meetings.

“You should mobilise support from stakeholders that are in your states.

“We are monitoring states that are doing that and we are encouraging them to continue to do so.

“Those who are not doing that should copy what is happening in states that are active. It is through that way we can move the party forward,’’ he added.

In his remarks, Sen. Ben Obi, Secretary, National Caretaker Committee, thanked the PDP chairmen for their commitment and loyalty.

He promised that under Makarfi’s leadership the caretaker committee would continue to have regular meetings with state chairmen.

Earlier, Mr Paul Ekpo, the new chairman, forum of PDP state chairmen, said they were at the party’s temporary secretariat to introduce the new executive of the forum to the caretaker committee.

He solicited the support of the national leadership of the party for state executives, especially in those states that do not have PDP governors.

“We assure you that whenever the opportunity comes, we will select men that will participate effectively and give you desire results,’’ Ekpo said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment