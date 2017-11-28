PDP National Chairmanship: Dokpesi commences campaign in South West

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the National Chairmanship aspirant, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commenced campaign visits to the South West states on Tuesday to solicit votes at the party’s national convention scheduled for Dec. 9.

Dokpesi in Akure told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was excited by the warm reception and assurances he received in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said “the pledges and support of delegates has been encouraging and inspiring.

“I feel encouraged and challenged and I pray that all they have said and have committed are executed.

“I’m exited. I will ensure that we win elections again.”

Dokpesi, who is the founder of Daar Communications, said apart from soliciting votes of South West delegates, his message to party leaders will focus on the urgent need for a united PDP ahead of 2019 general elections.

He said “I want to be able to sensitise the people on the need to work together and to forgive each other.

“I want to assure them that a new National Working Committee coming under my leadership will definitely look into all outstanding issues that have not been looked into.

“We all need to unite and prepare ourselves in advance to be able to win the 2019 elections and for the necessary reforms that are required even in the internal party management which have been on for years and so on, that require attention tinkering weight.

“By the special grace of God, we will do our best to make sure that those things are resolved.”

The chairmanship aspirant who solicited the support and votes of party executives and delegates from Ondo State, said “I remain a dedicated member of PDP who never

left the party.”

He stressed the need for a reformed PDP “to regain power in Ondo State and at the centre.

“I believe in the progress and development of Ondo State, and that PDP must be developed to regain power in 2019.”

The Chairman of PDP in Ondo State, Mr Clement Faboyede, said the party would never die.

NAN reports that Dokpesi also met with the Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom, Prof. Olu Agbi, to seek his support and blessings.

