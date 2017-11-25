PDP: Party chairmen in states will resist parallel convention – Hyat

The Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Mr Felix Hyat, said states’ chairmen of the party would resist attempt by any group for parallel convention on Dec. 9.

Hyat stated this when he received an aspirant for national chairmanship of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on a campaign visit to the state on Friday night.

He said that PDP would disown any member or group that would engage in organizing a convention other than the one being put together by the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

“Let it be made known in very clear term that all PDP chairmen in the country are more prepared for anybody preparing to hold a parallel convention.

“We will not take it; we will disown them and we have started holding meetings and sending messages to those who are conceiving the idea.

“If you believe that power comes from God and you say that you are looking for it on behalf of the people, when the people take decision, abide by it.

“Any attempt to bring down the system again will not be taken likely,” Hyat said.

He advised all aspirants for positions, especially their campaign officials, to desist from making unguarded statements against the caretaker committee and its Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

“They are not helping their principals by those unwarranted attacks; rather, they are trying to destroy the gains that have been made by the committee.”

Hyat who commend the efforts and contributions of Dokpesi to the development of PDP, assure him of support of members of the party in the state.

“You have demonstrated that you have the doggedness to lead PDP as a party that is ready to take over power.

“May I say without any contradiction that you are eminently qualified,” he told Dokpesi.

Earlier, Dokpesi had advised PDP members to be proud of their party, saying the party remained one with proven record of achievements and progress within the16 years of its administration.

“We may have made mistakes because we are human being; nobody can claim to be perfect. So, we must be proud of PDP; let us be proud of the party.

“The party has everything that is necessary and it is capable of regaining power in 2019,” he said.

He commended Makarfi for standing firm for the decisions and resolutions of the party, including zoning.

The aspirant said that the decision of no micro-zoning of the office of the president and national chairman of the party was made at the Port Harcourt convention and Makarfi has stood by it.

“Makarfi has stood for fairness and equity. He has committed no offence for standing for uprightness, justice, fairness and equity.”

He advised members of PDP in Kaduna to continue to stand by their son, Makarfi, and defend his integrity.

“He is doing a very good job for Nigeria in PDP,” Dokpesi said, and advised the state’s delegates to the convention not to vote for money but for credible leaders.

“Good leadership is very significant in the PDP and Nigeria. We must do everything to correct the mistakes we made in the past.

“We want to regain Kaduna Government House and we have to make sacrifices,” he said.

On reason for his state-to-state campaign, Dokpesi said it was in his belief that the party belonged to the people.

He said that though some people had accused him of complicating the process with his tour, he believed that it imperative to consult the people because power belonged to them.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

