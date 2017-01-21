PDP to sue Senator for defecting to APC - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has threatened to sue Senator Nelson Effiong for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Effiong, who represents the Akwa Ibom South District, dumped the opposition party during the Senate plenary session on Thursday, January 19.

The Akwa Ibom PDP made the comments via a statement released by spokesman, Ini Ememobong.

The statement reads:

“The People’s Democratic Party Akwa Ibom State has received with mixed feelings the announcement of the defection of Senator Nelson Effiong, who was elected on the platform of our great Party to represent the people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District.”

“The Senator who had been in the eye of the storm recently for his below par performance in and out of the Senate, cited the division at the National Level of the party as his reason for defecting adding that “any politician worth his salt will not stay back in a Party that is sinking like the PDP.”

“The State Chairman of the Party, Obong Paul Ekpo has directed the Legal department of our Party to commence the process of recovering the mandate freely given to Nelson Effiong and manifestly mismanaged and corrupted by him.

“We however note that his actions and statements are indicative of a drowning man, who in his speedy descent into an abyss, holds on to any straw within sight and seeks to take with him anything willing to follow.

“The People’s Democratic Party is not and cannot be a sinking party, even Nelson Effiong recognized so during the last enlarged stakeholders meeting of the Party held in December 2016, where he spoke glowingly about the party.

“We urge our party faithful , especially those from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, to remain calm and continue to support the party, knowing that we will do everything within the ambit of the law to reclaim the Party’s mandate.

“We agree with Abraham Lincoln’s postulation that “nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character give him power”. As a party, we gave Nelson Effiong the power to speak for his people, but his character showed up and now the whole world can judge him.

“We must continue to hold fast to our strength and convictions conscious that “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”-Martin Luther King jnr. We are certain that this season of political trial will soon pass.”

Effiong had said, in a letter sent to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, that the PDP is a sinking party he doesn’t want to be associated with any longer.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment