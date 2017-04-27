PDP urges Nigerians to participate in Permanent Voter Cards registration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians of voting age to come out en masse to participate in the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) registration, preparatory to the 2019 general elections.

The party made the call in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, its National Publicity Secretary, National Caretaker Committee. .

Adeyeye said the advice became necessary, following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s announcement of the commencement of a nationwide Continuous Voter Registration from Thursday.

“We urge all citizens who did not register in the last exercise to come out en masse and register to vote and be voted for in the 2019 general elections,’’ Adeyeye said.

especially called on those that had turned 18 years to do so.

“Your registration is your power to vote, so take responsibility now.’’

According to PDP, it is only when people registered and obtained their PVCs that they can vote out none performing elected leaders.

The party,however, urged INEC to remain neutral, independent and unbiased, and allow all potential voters in the 774 LGAs to participate in the forthcoming exercise, without discrimination.

“The Commission should allow the distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) evenly to all zones of the Federation.’’.

Adeyeye also called on the members of the party to mobilise voters from all localities to participate in the exercise. (NAN)

