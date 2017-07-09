PDP's Adeleke Emerges Winner In Osun Bye-election - The Herald Nigeria

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in the Osun West Senatorial bye-election conducted in Osun State on Saturday.

According to the official result, the PDP candidate beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was held.

A breakdown of the result shows the following:

Iwo LG APC 12,205 PDP 12,547

Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559

Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406

Ejigbo APC 12,229 PDP9,723

Irewole APC 8,952 PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa APC 5,316 PDP5,618

Ayedere APC 5,360 PDP5,789

Ayedaade APC 7,179 PDP-9061

Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP-7,142

Isokan APC 5,227 PDP-6,539

The collation of the results started last night as the voters waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to announce the final result.

It was gathered that the two leading candidates described the election as largely peaceful although the police arrested three suspected thugs who allegedly interfered with the voting process at Okinni in Egbedore Local Government area of the state.

