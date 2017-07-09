 PDP's Adeleke Emerges Winner In Osun Bye-election - The Herald Nigeria

PDP’s Adeleke Emerges Winner In Osun Bye-election

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in the Osun West Senatorial bye-election conducted in Osun State on  Saturday.

 

According to the official result, the PDP candidate beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was held.

 

A breakdown of the result shows the following:

Iwo LG        APC 12,205         PDP 12,547

Ede North   APC 2,784      PDP 18,559

Ede South   APC 2,096      PDP 13,406

Ejigbo           APC 12,229     PDP9,723

Irewole         APC 8,952        PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa   APC 5,316       PDP5,618

Ayedere        APC 5,360       PDP5,789

Ayedaade      APC 7,179        PDP-9061

Egbedore      APC 4,768       PDP-7,142

Isokan            APC 5,227        PDP-6,539

 

The collation of the results started last night as the voters waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to announce the final result.

 

 

It was gathered that the two leading candidates described the election as largely peaceful although the police arrested three suspected thugs who allegedly interfered with the voting process at Okinni in Egbedore Local Government area of the state.

1 Comment

