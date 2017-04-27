These People Advised Buhari Against Making Me His Vice President - Bola Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has in the yet-to-be launched book titled ‘Against the Run of Play,’ written by the Chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay, Olusegun Adeniyi revealed the persons who stood in his way of becoming the nation’s Vice President.

The APC Chieftain in the book noted that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai convinced the president, Muhammadu Buhari against making him his running mate in the last presidential elections.

Tinubu in the book further alleged that some APC defectors including Nasir el-Rufai disturbed the already crafted plan to make him his running mate.

Bola Tinubu added that some other politicians argued the Muslim-Muslim ticket which he and Buhari would have formed.

He added: “What they did behind my back was wrong. We always do things as a group. By the time they joined, we were already too far ahead in our processes but we accommodated them. We agreed to take their state structures and subsume them into the part and they all had their opportunity to nominate the candidates of their choices for different political offices. But they went behind to instigate Buhari and some other people in the party against me on the pretext of religion. That was not right. They were canvassing arguments that the Christians in the North would not vote for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Nasir el-Rufai was also selling the same argument within the CPC (the defunct Congress for Progressive Change) because at that point, he still wanted to have Pastor Bakare brought in as Buhari’s running mate.”

Tinubu in the book further said that the president, Muhammadu Buhari later asked him to nominate three persons for the Vice President’s ticket.

“I backed down because I did not want to be depicted as causing a problem. I backed away from the position in order to offer Buhari a name I once raised with him in 2011: that of Professor Yemi Osibanjo”.

