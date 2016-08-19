These People Are Bent On Bringing Me Down - Jonathan Cries Out - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday said some persons were out to bring him down, out of frustration with his rising national and international profile.

Jonathan described reports that the Federal Government was probing him based on the allegations of a faceless Niger Delta militant group as false, adding that some misguided characters are hell-bent on pulling him down.

Jonathan said some people who have “scores to settle” with him are feeling frustrated by his rising profile within and outside the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the former president by Ikechukwu Eze, his media aide

The statement read in part: “Some misguided characters are hell-bent on pulling down the former president, despite his clear record of diligent service to his country and longstanding commitment to the good of society

“There is no doubt that there exists such people who may have scores to settle with the former President but are now feeling frustrated by the fact that his national and international profile has continued to rise, despite their recourse to muckraking and character assassination.

“Such people will stop at nothing to continue to throw obstacles, albeit futilely, on his path.”

