Pete Edochie is my dream husband, I must marry him – Actress - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Liberian-born Nollywood actress, Blessing Brown, has revealed her desire to have an affair with veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

The actress said she has been nurturing a passionate desire to bury herself in the arms of the iconic actor.

According to her, older men are the real deal and are more suitable for marriage because of their wealth of experience.

Brown has featured in over 10 Nollywood films since she came into the country six months ago.

In an interview, she said, “Since I was a child, I have been crushing on him. I still look forward to seeing myself in the arms of Pete Edochie. I don’t mind the fact that he is married; he is my dream husband.

“I like the way he talks, walks and acts. Nobody else can substitute him in my life right now. Not even his younger version, Yul Edochie; he doesn’t entice me. All I want is Pete and not his sons or look alike!

“I love him regardless of his age. Older men make good husbands. Age is just a number. If I love a 70-year-old man, I don’t see why I shouldn’t marry him.

“I don’t have time for small boys still running around and wearing studs in their ears with lots of chains hanging around their necks.”

She also added that aside being old, her lover must be wealthy as well.

“Any man that wants to date or marry me must be tall. I can’t date a short man because I will always be looking at him like he is my child.

“I want someone that I would look up to. He has to be rich and caring too. Handsomeness is an added advantage.”

On the reasons she came to Nigeria to pursue her acting career, Ms Brown said that back in her country, Nigerian actors were seen as gods and everyone looked forward to acting alongside them.

“In Liberia we see Nigerian actors as gods. That is why the likes of Frank Artus, Juliet Ibrahim, and Van Vicker among a host of others moved over to Nigeria.

“Now I am here and I look forward to taking over from Yvonne Nelson and Ini Edo among others”, she stated.

