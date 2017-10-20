Peter Obi demanded N7.5bn from me as a godfather -Willie Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has reaffirmed his allegations against his predecessor, Mr Peter Obi, insisting that he demanded the sum of N7.5 billion from him for sponsoring his elections in 2013.

Governor Obiano, who made this revelation at the inauguration of his reelection campaigns in Onitsha North Council Area, said the classification became necessary because of the continuous call out by Mr Peter Obi.

Obiano said he believes in utilizing the available funds in public works, road and development of the state rather than settle godfather.

The Anambra State Governor added that his refusal to pay the said amount was behind the several attacks by Mr Peter for being a disobedient son, but had no regret because of the massive improvement in the state since his administration took over.

Recall that the rift between the governor and his godfather Peter Obi was said to have gotten worse shortly after Obiano took up office as governor, and hit at Obi through a statement credited to his Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

The SSG claimed that Obi left only N9bn in the state’s coffers as against N75bn claimed by the ex-governor. The SSG, who apparently was speaking on behalf of the governor, added that the Obiano government inherited a total contract sum of N185.1bn as liability from the Obi era.

Obi’s people quickly denied the allegations with facts and figures, thus opening a floodgate of accusations and counter-accusations that have built up what is today, an intractable hostility.

On the actual sum the former Governor claimed he left behind, Governor Obiano made it clear that he inherited liability of about N127 billion debt from him in contracts awarded and other responsibilities, which he has been religiously undertaking in the spirit of continuity.

He said Obi flagged off several roads even on the day he was leaving office and saddled him with the burden of paying for it, but he assured the people that he has his eyes on the ball and will not allow anything to distract him from fulfilling his promises.

The Chairman of the Governor Willie Obiano’s Re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh said APGA as the political spirit of Ndigbo, has in the past three and half years, availed Anambra good governance at its best, reminding the people that the upcoming Guber election was not about Willie Obiano but about ensuring that the state remained free from political godfatherism.

A former Central Bank Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in his speech said that at this time, the State needs a tested hand like Governor Obiano who has the experience and expertise to effectively steer her affairs

However, Mr Peter Obi has denied the allegations against him that he demanded N7.5billion against Obiano, saying that his problem with the present Governor was his underperformance which was a far cry from his expectations.

He argued that he left N75billion in the state account before the end of his tenure and would have simply taken funds from there if he needed money as stated by Governor Willie.

